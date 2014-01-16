HOUSE OF THE DAY: Photographer Annie Leibovitz's West Village Compound Has Finally Sold For $US28.5 Million

Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz has been trying to unload her trio of West Village townhouses for well over a year, and it seems she’s finally done it for the discounted price of $US28.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The seven-bedroom compound was originally listed for $US33 million in 2012 with Brown Harris Stevens. After languishing on the market, it was discounted to $US29.9 million and taken over by the Corcoran Real Estate Group, complete with bright new pictures of the home.

The trio of buildings were combined and renovated by Leibovitz herself, who started buying them in 2002. The compound has a main home, Leibovitz’s studio, and a two-story guest home with its own bedroom, kitchen, and two fireplaces.

In the backyard is a slate patio with a private garden area accessible by the street. The photographer sold her home to reportedly move closer to the uptown school of her three daughters.

