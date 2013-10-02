HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Photographer Annie Leibovitz's West Village Compound For Under $US30 Million

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is once again trying to unload her trio of West Village townhouses, this time for a discounted price of $US29.9 million,
according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.
The seven-bedroom compound — originally listed for $US33 million with Brown Harris Stevens last year — has been price chopped and moved over to Corcoran Real Estate Group, complete with bright new pictures of the home.
The trio of buildings were combined and renovated by Leibovitz, who had been buying up the property since 2002. It has a main home, Leibovitz’s studio, and a two-story guest home with its own bedroom, kitchen, and two fireplaces.
In the backyard is a slate patio with a private garden area accessible by the street. The photographer is reportedly selling to move closer to the uptown school of her three daughters.
Leibovitz's compound is located on the corner of Greenwich Street and occupies more than 10,200 square feet of space.
The compound is comprised of three townhouses that have all been meticulously renovated and restored with all new plumbing and electrical systems.
The brick buildings originally date back to the 1830s, and altogether have 16 rooms and 13 wood-burning fireplaces.
It's rare to find such a large property in the West Village. There's even a self-contained two-story guest house within the compound with one more bedroom, another bathroom, a kitchenette, and two fireplaces.
The two townhouses are connected via the sub-basement as well as by this wide, sky-lit corridor on the top level.
Even so, the rooms retain old-world touches, like wide-plank wood floors and 70 new landmark-approved windows.
There's even a street-accessible central garden -- a real rarity in the jam-packed West Village neighbourhood.
