HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Photographer Annie Leibovitz's West Village Compound For Under $US30 Million

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is once again trying to unload her trio of West Village townhouses, this time for a discounted price of $US29.9 million,

according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The seven-bedroom compound — originally listed for $US33 million with Brown Harris Stevens last year — has been price chopped and moved over to Corcoran Real Estate Group, complete with bright new pictures of the home.

The trio of buildings were combined and renovated by Leibovitz, who had been buying up the property since 2002. It has a main home, Leibovitz’s studio, and a two-story guest home with its own bedroom, kitchen, and two fireplaces.

In the backyard is a slate patio with a private garden area accessible by the street. The photographer is reportedly selling to move closer to the uptown school of her three daughters.

