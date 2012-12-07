HOUSE OF THE DAY: Photographer Annie Leibovitz Lists West Village Compound For $33 Million

Julie Zeveloff
annie leibovitz townhouse

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is trying to unload a trio of West Village townhouses for $33 million, The Wall Street Journal’s Candace Jackson reports.The buildings include a main home, Leibovitz’s studio, and guest quarters. They surround a slate patio and have a whopping 13 fireplaces, according to Jackson.

The photographer is reportedly selling to move closer to the uptown school of her three daughters. Brown Harris Stevens’ Paula Del Nunzio has the listing.

Leibovitz's compound is located on the corner of Greenwich Street and occupies more than 10,000 square feet of space.

The compound is comprised of three townhouses, which open up onto a central garden.

The brick buildings date back to the 1830s.

It's rare to find such a large property in the West Village, which could explain the $33 million price tag.

Leibovitz started buying the townhouses in 2002, and has gut-renovated them all.

Even so, the rooms retain old-world touches, like wide-plank wood floors in the living room.

Leibovitz, known for her celebrity photographs, put her personal touch on the home.

Now take a trip across the country.

$34 Million Mansion On San Francisco's 'Billionaire's Row' Is Finally In Contract After 6 Years

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.