HOUSE OF THE DAY: Photographer Annie Leibovitz Lists West Village Compound For $33 Million

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is trying to unload a trio of West Village townhouses for $33 million, The Wall Street Journal’s Candace Jackson reports.The buildings include a main home, Leibovitz’s studio, and guest quarters. They surround a slate patio and have a whopping 13 fireplaces, according to Jackson.



The photographer is reportedly selling to move closer to the uptown school of her three daughters. Brown Harris Stevens’ Paula Del Nunzio has the listing.

