Annie Leibovitz Is So Frugal Now, She's Returning Her Expensive Office Chairs

Annie Leibovitz is really cutting back on her spending – and with good reason. After borrowing $15.5 million from Art Capital Group to bail herself out, she’s had trouble keeping up with payments and the like.

Now Leibovitz is getting to the point that she has to return furniture she’s purchased.



New York Post: The photographer just bought four Eames aluminium chairs for her office from Design Within Reach on Columbus Avenue. The price is about $8,000, according to lifestyle author Bruce Littlefield, but an insider said Leibovitz got a big discount because the chairs were on sale. But apparently the saving wasn’t enough — the shutterbug’s rep said she’s had second thoughts and is returning the merchandise.

