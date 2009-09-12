Annie Leibovitz Gets Last-Minute Stay Of Execution

Good news for Annie Leibovitz. Art Market Monitor has an announcement that was just put out by Art Capital Group, her (some say predatory) lender:



﻿﻿Art Capital Group and photographer Annie Leibovitz jointly announced today that they have reached an agreement that provides a further restructuring of Ms. Leibovitz’s finances and resolves pending legal matters between them.

The agreement will result in the withdrawal of the suit that Art Capital filed against Ms. Leibovitz on July 29, 2009 and extends the maturity date for the $24 million loan Art Capital provided Ms. Leibovitz, which was originally due on September 8, 2009. Ms. Leibovitz has also purchased from Art Capital its rights to act as exclusive agent in the sale of her real property and copyrights. Ms. Leibovitz will therefore retain control of those assets within the context of the loan agreement which shall prevail until satisfied.

“In these challenging times I am appreciative to Art Capital for all they have done to resolve this matter and for their cooperation and continued support,” Ms. Leibovitz said. “I also want to thank my family, friends, and colleagues for being there for me and look forward to concentrating on my work.”

“We’re gratified to be able to further assist Ms. Leibovitz to achieve financial stability and proud to have been of such value to her at this juncture in her life and career,” said Ian Peck, CEO of Art Capital Group.

