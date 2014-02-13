12 Gorgeous Photos Of Actors Transformed Into Iconic Disney Characters

Disney / Annie Leibovitz Jessica Chastain stands in for Princess Merida from Disney and Pixar’s 2012 hit ‘Brave.’

Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain looks like a dead ringer for Disney princess Merida in a new ad for Disney Parks.

Titled “Where Your Destiny Awaits,” the ad is featured in the February issue of The Oprah Magazine.

It’s the latest in a series from famed photographer Annie Leibovitz who has been shooting stars ranging from Beyoncé to Penelope Cruz in iconic Disney scenes since 2007.

If you’ve never seen the Disney Dream Portraits collection before, the photos are absolutely gorgeous. We’ve compiled a few of them to share.

