12 Gorgeous Photos Of Actors Transformed Into Iconic Disney Characters

Disney / Annie LeibovitzJessica Chastain stands in for Princess Merida from Disney and Pixar’s 2012 hit ‘Brave.’
Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain looks like a dead ringer for Disney princess Merida in a new ad for Disney Parks.
Titled “Where Your Destiny Awaits,” the ad is featured in the February issue of The Oprah Magazine.
It’s the latest in a series from famed photographer Annie Leibovitz who has been shooting stars ranging from Beyoncé to Penelope Cruz in iconic Disney scenes since 2007.
If you’ve never seen the Disney Dream Portraits collection before, the photos are absolutely gorgeous. We’ve compiled a few of them to share.
Beyoncé, Lyle Lovett, and Oliver Platt ride a teacup as Alice, the March Hare, and the Mad Hatter from 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Julie Andrews channels the Blue Fairy from 'Pinocchio' while Abigail Breslin is Fira from 'Disney Fairies.'
Olivia Wilde looks menacing as the Evil Queen from 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' while Alec Baldwin fills in as the enchanted mirror.
Gisele, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Tina Fey bring an iconic scene from 'Peter Pan' to life. (Yes, that's Fey as Tinkerbell!)
Jack Black, Will Ferrell, and Jason Segel channel the Hitchhiking Ghosts of Disney's Haunted Mansion ride.
