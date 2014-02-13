12 Gorgeous Photos Of Actors Transformed Into Iconic Disney Characters

Kirsten Acuna
Jessica chastain annie leibovitz disney dream portraitsDisney / Annie LeibovitzJessica Chastain stands in for Princess Merida from Disney and Pixar’s 2012 hit ‘Brave.’

Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain looks like a dead ringer for Disney princess Merida in a new ad for Disney Parks.

Titled “Where Your Destiny Awaits,” the ad is featured in the February issue of The Oprah Magazine.

It’s the latest in a series from famed photographer Annie Leibovitz who has been shooting stars ranging from Beyoncé to Penelope Cruz in iconic Disney scenes since 2007.

If you’ve never seen the Disney Dream Portraits collection before, the photos are absolutely gorgeous. We’ve compiled a few of them to share.

Beyoncé, Lyle Lovett, and Oliver Platt ride a teacup as Alice, the March Hare, and the Mad Hatter from 'Alice in Wonderland.'

Scarlett Johansson leaves behind Cinderella's glass slipper as she runs from the ball.

Julie Andrews channels the Blue Fairy from 'Pinocchio' while Abigail Breslin is Fira from 'Disney Fairies.'

Olivia Wilde looks menacing as the Evil Queen from 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' while Alec Baldwin fills in as the enchanted mirror.

Rachel Weisz is a spot on Snow White.

Gisele, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Tina Fey bring an iconic scene from 'Peter Pan' to life. (Yes, that's Fey as Tinkerbell!)

Jack Black, Will Ferrell, and Jason Segel channel the Hitchhiking Ghosts of Disney's Haunted Mansion ride.

Jennifer Hudson is one of Disney's newer princesses Tiana from 'The Princess and the Frog.'

Russell Brand fights off a crocodile as Captain Hook from 'Peter Pan.'

Jeff Bridges lifts up Penélope Cruz as Prince Adam and Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast.'

Queen Latifah looks wicked as the main villain Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid.'

Again, here's Leibovitz's latest addition of Jessica Chastain as Princess Merida from 'Brave.'

