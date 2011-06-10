Ex-Broadway Stars Rush To Cash In On Parents' "Annie" Obsession

Little orphan Annie will be back on Broadway in 2012 — and auditions are this weekend.

As The Wall Street Journal reports today, the revival has spawned a booming cottage industry: classes and camps that prep little girls for the crucial tryout.

One boasts “Annie” film version star Aileen Quinn (pictured right) as teacher.

Good luck getting your daughter into that one.

But they all capitalise on the fact that savvy stage parents know winning the role takes more than, as the show’s official site advises girls ages 6 through 12, just “being yourself.”

So the mums and dads pay up — because even in a time when penultimate child-star success comes in the form of Miley Cyrus, the throwback role of theatre’s most famous orphan is still the most coveted part on Broadway.

(And kids who don’t get a callback can hope for a walk-on spot in the upcoming Hollywood remake starring Willow Smith.)

