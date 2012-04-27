The World's Most Powerful Wine Merchant Is This Costco Employee

Her name is Annette Alvarez Peters. She’s an assistant general merchandise manager for Costco.
Her responsibility: buy wine.
Costco sells around a billion dollars worth of wine annually.
Surprisingly, Peters had little background in wine before taking on this mammoth responsibility.
CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla interviewed her for a special on the discount warehouse club.
CQ: Did you have a big background in wine already?
AP: I did not.
CQ: Did you know anything about wine?
AP: I did not.
CQ: You had to go out and learn about wine from scratch.
AP: Beer, wine, and spirits. Yes, I did.
CQ: And now you’re the most powerful person in wine.
AP: And I’m an employee of Costco.
Before this, she was an audio electronics buyer for Costco.
Here’s the interview courtesy of MSNBC:
Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy
