The World's Most Powerful Wine Merchant Is This Costco Employee

Her name is Annette Alvarez Peters. She’s an assistant general merchandise manager for Costco.



Her responsibility: buy wine.

Costco sells around a billion dollars worth of wine annually.

Surprisingly, Peters had little background in wine before taking on this mammoth responsibility.

CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla interviewed her for a special on the discount warehouse club.

CQ: Did you have a big background in wine already?

AP: I did not.

CQ: Did you know anything about wine?

AP: I did not.

CQ: You had to go out and learn about wine from scratch.

AP: Beer, wine, and spirits. Yes, I did.

CQ: And now you’re the most powerful person in wine.

AP: And I’m an employee of Costco.

Before this, she was an audio electronics buyer for Costco.

Here’s the interview courtesy of MSNBC:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

SEE ALSO: The 21 Most Controversial Stocks In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.