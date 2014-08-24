A Dutch Cyclist Has Died After Crashing At The Mountain Bike World Cup

Dutch cyclist Annefleur Kalvenhaar has died after crashing on Friday at the Mountain Bike World Cup in France. She was 20 years old.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is extremely sad to announce the loss of Dutch mountain bike rider Annefleur Kalvenhaar,” the sport’s governing body wrote on its website Saturday.

“The 20-year-old Focus XC Team rider fell on August 22, 2014, at the cross-country Eliminator qualifying rounds of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Méribel, France,” the UCI statement said. “She was transferred to the intensive care unit at the Grenoble CHU, but despite all efforts died this morning.”

Brian Cookson, the president of the UCI, said in a statement: “I’m devastated to hear that the cycling family has lost one of its members at such a young age. Our deepest thoughts are with her family and friends.”

World champion cyclist Marianne Vos expressed her condolences on Twitter:

Sad to hear the tragic news about Annefleur Kalvenhaar; died doing what she loved best. My thoughts are with her friends and family. RIP

— Marianne Vos (@marianne_vos) August 23, 2014

Many others expressed their condolences as well:





