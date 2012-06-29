REPORT: DSK's Wife Has Finally Dumped Him

Photo: AP

French journalist Anna Sinclair has separated from her husband, former IMF-chief Dominique Strauss Kahn, according to French magazine Closer.Sinclair is currently the editor of the French edition of the Huffington Post, and has been famously loyal to her husband through his many sex scandals.



However she has now moved out of the couple’s apartment, according to Closer. DSK is said to be “demolished, depressed” about the separation.

The couple had been due to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in November, but apparently the weight of last May’s New York scandal, and the subsequent tales of his proclivity for “orgies” were too much to bear.

