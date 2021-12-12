Anne Rice, author of best-selling ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ dies at 80

Anne Rice, the best-selling author, died at age 80 on Saturday. Lenny Ignelzi/AP

Author Anne Rice died on Saturday at 80 years old after suffering “complications resulting from a stroke.”

Rice was the best-selling author of the series “The Vampire Chronicles”.

Rice’s spouse, poet Stan Rice, predeceased her in 2002. She leaves behind one son, Christopher.

Anne Rice, the Gothic novelist best known for her best-selling book “Interview With the Vampire,” died on Saturday. She was 80.

Her son, Christopher Rice, wrote on social media that Ms. Rice died of “complications resulting from a stroke.”

“She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died,” Mr. Rice wrote on his mother’s Facebook page

Born in New Orleans on Oct. 4, 1941, Ms. Rice was most widely known for the novel series “The Vampire Chronicles,” the first of which was “Interview with the Vampire,” published in 1976. It was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas.

Over the next five decades, Ms. Rice would write more than 30 books, more than a dozen of which are part of the vampire series.

“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog laced hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California,” Mr. Rice said in his statement.

Ms. Rice was married to the poet Stan Rice, who died in 2002. They had two children, Michelle, who died of leukemia at 5, and Christopher.

She regularly interacted with her readers on her Facebook page, which has more than a million followers, and her book signings were eccentric shows attracting dancers and fans in costume.

Christopher Rice, also an author, wrote two historical-horror novels with his mother. “As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions,” Mr. Rice said in the statement.

Ms. Rice will be interred in a private ceremony at the family mausoleum in New Orleans, Mr. Rice said in the statement. “Next year,” he said, “a public celebration of her life will take place in New Orleans.”