Anne Hathaway's Prada Oscar Gown Ruffled Feathers At Valentino

On the Oscars red carpet, Anne Hathaway shared how she had only picked out her dress two hours before.She chose the pink Prada for it’s “simplicity” and because she found out her original dress choice would be similar to another one worn on the red carpet.



The problem?

She had supposedly already committed to wear a Valentino gown, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

The design house had already alerted the media that Hathaway, the favoured Oscar winner for supporting actress, would be wearing one of its designs.

Hathaway has a long-time relationship with the design house and her snub “ruffled some feathers,” WWD reported. The designer even made her a custom gown for her wedding last year.

Valentino could have also used the exposure — the only other major celebrity wearing one of its gowns was Jennifer Aniston, who shares a publicist with Hathaway. Aniston’s outfit was named on some of the “worst-dressed” lists.

In a statement, Hathaway apologized for the snafu.

“Though I love the dress I did wear, it was a difficult last-minute decision as I had so looked forward to wearing Valentino in honour of the deep and meaningful relationship I have enjoyed with the house and with Valentino himself,” Hathaway said, according to WWD. “I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

