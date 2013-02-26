Why Anne Hathaway Was Wearing A Dress That Made It Look Like She Had A Wardrobe Malfunction

Anne Hathaway changed her mind three hours before the Oscars to wear this white Prada dress.

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

If you were watching the Oscars last night you may have had your attention diverted from Anne Hathaway’s face in favour of her dress.From a mile away, it looked like you could see through the top of Hathaway’s pale pink Prada gown.



The two big seams in the dress acting like arrows didn’t help either.

Considering Oscar outfits are often planned out far in advance, wouldn’t someone have caught this fashion faux pas ahead of time?

Maybe not.

On the red carpet, Hathaway divulged that she decided three hours before the Oscars to go with the Prada dress instead of a pre-planned Valentino.

And, this was after Valentino sent out a press release announcing Hathaway would be wearing one of its couture gowns.

It all boils down to a last minute decision.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

