Anne Hathaway "Wins" Golden Globe Early

Looks like Anne Hathaway is off to a good start this year, possibly.



NY Daily News: In an apparent gaffe that may or may not reveal the real winner in that category, the Golden Globes Web site prematurely posted a gold star next to Hathaway’s name – the symbol used to indicate winners in each category.

…The competing nominees are Angelina Jolie (“The Changeling”), Meryl Streep (“Doubt”), Kristen Scott Thomas (“I’ve Loved You So Long”), and Kate Winslet (“Revolutionary Road”). Hathaway and Streep shared the award for Best Actress at Thursday night’s VH1 Critics Choice Awards.

You think the other nominees will bother showing up now? If she wins, she better keep her voice down about the President-elect, as event organisers would like to keep things as short as possible in liberal-loving Hollywood.

New York Times: Winners are being encouraged not to fuss over Mr. Obama in their speeches out of fear that everyone who clambers onstage will have a comment.

Screenshot: Perez Hilton

