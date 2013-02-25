Anne Hathaway Told Kristen Stewart To 'Break A Leg' Backstage

Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart showed up to this year’s Oscars on crutches, and no one seems to know why.Before announcing an award, Stewart ran into Anne Hathaway back stage, and here’s how part of their conversation went, according to the AP:



“Please tell me you’re going on stage with those,” Hathaway said, pointing to the crutches.

“Nope. I’m gonna hobble,” Stewart said.

“Well, break a leg,” Hathaway said. “Oops.”

Oops, Anne, oops.

