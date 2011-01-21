Anne Hathaway Latest To Play Catwoman In Batman Sequel -- How Does She Match Up?

Ujala Sehgal
Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has been cast as Catwoman, a.k.a. Selina Kyle, in “The Dark Knight Rises,” Warner Bros. announced Wednesday.

Hathaway, who is also hosting the Oscars this year, might seem a little cutesy for the traditionally sexy role, which has been played by bombshells Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry in the past.

But better Hathaway than other actresses in consideration for the role, such as Keira Knightley (not right at all) and Jessica Biel (even worse).

The real question, of course, is how will Hathaway match up to her predecessors.

Lee Meriwether (Batman, 1966)

Julie Newmar (Batman the TV Series, 1966-1967)

Eartha Kitt, (Batman the TV Series, 1967-1968)

Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns, 1992)

Halle Berry (Catwoman, 2004)

BONUS Nicole Kidman as Dr. Chase Meridian (Batman Forever, 1995)

BONUS: Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl (Batman & Robin, 1997)

BONUS (x2) Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar as Sugar and Spice (Batman Forever, 1995)

