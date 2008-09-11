Anne Hathaway's Ex Follieri: Yes, Judge, I Did It

Anne Hathaway’s con-artist ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. His lawyer apparently pushed for a quick resolution because Follieri is having a “difficult time” behind bars.



People: Anne Hathaway‘s ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, pleaded guilty to all 14 counts against him Wednesday morning in a Manhattan federal court.

Dressed in a navy prison outfit, the Italian businessman looked calm and told the judge, “I know what I did was wrong.”

He then pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, eight counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

Judge John Koeltl initially planned to sentence him in December, but the hearing was moved up to Oct. 3 after Follieri’s lawyer, Flora Edwards, said her client, unable to meet his $21 million bail, has been having a “difficult time” in the prison where he has been held since his arrest in June.

We hope that doesn’t mean what we think it means.

