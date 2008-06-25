Anne Hathaway's Ex Busted For Fraud, Money Laundering

Seems Anne escaped just in time…

Reuters: An Italian businessman who had been the long-time boyfriend of actress Anne Hathaway was arrested on Tuesday on charges of operating a fraudulent real estate scheme that he claimed was linked to the Vatican, U.S. authorities said.

Raffaello Follieri, 29, was charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering in a criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He was expected to appear in court later in the day.

Follieri is accused of operating a scheme in which he led investors to believe that he had close connections with the Vatican that enabled him to buy the Catholic Church’s unwanted U.S. real estate properties at a discount, according to federal prosecutors and the FBI. [Note: An earlier AP story said he once claimed he was CFO of the Vatican. Maybe that was wrong.]

More on reuters.com>

The WSJ has the complaint, which includes more shocking allegations…including Follieri convincing a monsignor to pretend to be a more senior clergyman.

