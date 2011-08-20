12 Years In The Life Of Anne Hathaway

Dana Eisenberg
Anne Hathaway‘s new movie, “One Day,” comes out this weekend. She’s come a long way since she played the awkward-teenager-turned-royalty in The Princess Diaries.

“One Day” is getting a lot of press, but before opening weekend, we took a look at how she became the star she is today.

That same year, in the wake of her big debut, she was named a breakthrough star in People magazine.

2004: Hathaway began dating Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri.

2006: She was named one of People magazine's 50 most beautiful.

June 2008: Hathaway's relationship with Follieri went south when he was arrested for fraud in a multimillion dollar scandal.

February 2011: Hathaway hosted the 83rd annual Academy Awards with James Franco -- and had three more costume changes than you see here.

