28 of the most daring looks Anne Hathaway has ever worn

At one of her first red carpet appearances, the 1999 Billboard Music Awards, Anne Hathaway wore a patterned white silk skirt with an exaggerated fringe hem. Anne Hathaway in December 1999. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Of course, as any ’90s kid knows, she had to accessorize with a giant lace choker.

A few years later, in June 2002 at the MTV Movie Awards, she let the back of this slinky black dress speak for itself. Anne Hathaway attends the 2002 MTV Movie Awards in June 2002. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images The “Princess Diaries” star loves a backless moment. She accessorized with gold statement earrings and a patterned purse.

Hathaway stunned in this magenta gown with a thigh-high slit at the 2003 Golden Globes. Anne Hathaway at the Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 2003. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images The Elie Saab gown featured a long watercolor-esque train and flowers across the straps.

As was trendy in the early 2000s, Hathaway rocked the dress-over-jeans look for the premiere of “Ella Enchanted” in March 2004. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Ella Enchanted’ premiere on March 28, 2004. Evan Agostini/Getty Images She paired the bright pink dress with a jade green bag, a pale pink and blue coat, and white pointy-toed heels.

There’s much to say about Hathaway’s 2005 Tony Awards look. Anne Hathaway attends the 59th Tony Awards on June 5, 2005. Peter Kramer/Getty Images For the June awards ceremony, she wore a mauve and golden gown with lime green bows for straps, a tiered skirt with a slit, and a large bow on the front. The look was designed by Christian Lacroix.

In October 2006, Hathaway opted for a simpler look: a black gown with a large cutout on the back. Anne Hathaway on October 26, 2006. Evan Agostini/Getty Images In 2006, Hathaway starred in the iconic fashion film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

One month later in November, Hathaway wore a white dress with a sheer panel up the side of her leg. Anne Hathaway in November 2006. Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images The sheer paneling was covered in white flowers from the train all the way up to her hip.

Hathaway’s 2007 Oscars dress featured an oversized velvet bow in front. Anne Hathaway at the Academy Awards in February 2007. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The white lace look was designed by Valentino.

For the premiere of “Rachel Getting Married” at the Venice Film Festival in September 2008, the star wore this high-low mint gown with multicolored flowers. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Rachel Getting Married’ premiere during the 65th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2008. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The ruffled gown was designed by Versace.

At a January 2009 red carpet, Hathaway chose a tiered beige gown with black feathers and, of course, fringe. Anne Hathaway attends the 2008 National Board of Review Gala on January 14, 2009. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images The belted dress was designed by Chanel.

For the 2011 Golden Globes, the “Bride Wars” actress opted for a sequined backless gown with shoulder pads. Anne Hathaway arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 16, 2011. Evan Agostini/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images The Armani Privé look landed her on many a best dressed list

At a “Dark Knight Rises” premiere in July 2012, Hathaway wore this white peplum gown with a deep V neckline. Anne Hathaway attends ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ premiere on July 16, 2012. Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The icy look was part of Prabal Gurung’s resort collection

At the world premiere of “Les Misérables” in December 2012, Hathaway stunned in this backless cold shoulder gown. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Les Misérables’ premiere on December 5, 2012. Stuart Wilson/Getty Images Hathaway’s satin ivory dress was designed by Givenchy.

This “Les Mis” premiere look is all about the shoes. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Les Miserables’ premiere on December 10, 2012. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Both Hathaway’s caped black dress and knee-high gladiator sandals were designed by Tom Ford.

Hathaway wore this tea-length sequined gown fit for a princess at the SAG Awards in January 2013. Anne Hathaway attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2013. Jason Kempin/Getty Images This Giambattista Valli dress features mesh on top and a full tea-length tulle skirt, along with an embroidered corset and black shorts underneath.

Much has been said about the front of Hathaway’s 2013 Oscars dress, but we can’t get enough of the back. Anne Hathaway arrives at the Oscars on February 24, 2013. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Sure, the front of this Prada gown might have turned out a bit unfortunate, but the back of this satin baby pink gown features a delicate bow ribbon and criss-cross straps. She also let the back of her necklace drape down her back, adding a sparkly touch.

At the 2013 Met Gala, Hathaway bleached her hair and rocked this black gown with strategically placed sheer panels. Anne Hathaway attends the Costume Institute Gala on May 6, 2013. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The 2013 Met Gala theme was “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” and Hathaway embraced that fully with her Valentino gown , complete with feathered cuffs.

She donned a seemingly mismatched dress for an “Interstellar” premiere in November 2014. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Interstellar’ premiere on November 3, 2014. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images This Rodarte dress almost looks like it’s two separate dresses stitched together.

One year later, in September 2015, she wore this black one-shoulder asymmetrical gown for the premiere of “The Intern.” Anne Hathaway attends ‘The Intern’ premiere on September 21, 2015. Neilson Barnard/FilmMagic/Getty Images This is another Rodarte look , this time featuring a peacock-inspired skirt with a feathered hem and a striped bodice.

For another “Intern” screening that month, Hathaway rocked a patterned skirt with sheer paneling. Anne Hathaway attends a screening of ‘The Intern’ on September 22, 2015. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images This look, designed by Valentino , might have a little too much going on, with the tribal print skirt, the polka dot top, and a ribbon.

At Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in February 2016, Hathaway looked beautiful in this black gown with a golden patterned overlay. Anne Hathaway attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The Naeem Khan caftan gown managed to be both high fashion and comfortable, a rare feat.

Hathaway opted for this bold, white, knee-length dress at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Colossal’ premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2016. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images This Rodarte look combines florals, ruffles, gold beading, and cold shoulders all into one dress.

Hathaway slayed in this backless black gown that features a voluminous skirt and giant fan detail for the premiere of “Colossal” in March 2017. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Colossal’ premiere on March 28, 2017. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway chose this Armani Privé gown for her first red carpet appearance of 2017, and it certainly made a statement.

She chose another backless look for her 2018 Met Gala appearance that May. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination’ Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2018. Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue That year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” which explains her golden crown. The front of her Valentino gown also featured a triangle cutout at the chest.

Hathaway chose a similarly full-skirted gown for the “Ocean’s 8” premiere in June 2018. Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Ocean’s 8’ premiere on June 5, 2018 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images What’s black, white, and yellow all over? Hathaway’s Jean Paul Gaultier halter gown.

At the 2019 Golden Globes in January, she walked the red carpet in this leopard-print gown with a daring slit. Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway arrive at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019. Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Hathaway accessorized her Elie Saab gown with the best accessory of all: her husband, Adam Shulman.

During her second pregnancy in August 2019, Hathaway wore a hot pink dress with rib cutouts. Anne Hathaway attends the opening of ‘Sea Wall / A Life’ on August 8, 2019. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Hathaway’s maternity style was enviable in this Brandon Maxwell look