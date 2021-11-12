28 of the most daring looks Anne Hathaway has ever worn

- Anne Hathaway turns 39 on November 12.
- Since the ’90s, Hathaway has shown us her bold personal style.
- She loves a bright color, different textures, and interesting accessories.
At one of her first red carpet appearances, the 1999 Billboard Music Awards, Anne Hathaway wore a patterned white silk skirt with an exaggerated fringe hem.
Of course, as any ’90s kid knows, she had to accessorize with a giant lace choker.
A few years later, in June 2002 at the MTV Movie Awards, she let the back of this slinky black dress speak for itself.
The “Princess Diaries” star loves a backless moment. She accessorized with gold statement earrings and a patterned purse.
Hathaway stunned in this magenta gown with a thigh-high slit at the 2003 Golden Globes.
The Elie Saab gown featured a long watercolor-esque train and flowers across the straps.
As was trendy in the early 2000s, Hathaway rocked the dress-over-jeans look for the premiere of “Ella Enchanted” in March 2004.
She paired the bright pink dress with a jade green bag, a pale pink and blue coat, and white pointy-toed heels.
There’s much to say about Hathaway’s 2005 Tony Awards look.
For the June awards ceremony, she wore a mauve and golden gown with lime green bows for straps, a tiered skirt with a slit, and a large bow on the front. The look was designed by Christian Lacroix.
In October 2006, Hathaway opted for a simpler look: a black gown with a large cutout on the back.
In 2006, Hathaway starred in the iconic fashion film “The Devil Wears Prada.”
One month later in November, Hathaway wore a white dress with a sheer panel up the side of her leg.
The sheer paneling was covered in white flowers from the train all the way up to her hip.
Hathaway’s 2007 Oscars dress featured an oversized velvet bow in front.
The white lace look was designed by Valentino.
For the premiere of “Rachel Getting Married” at the Venice Film Festival in September 2008, the star wore this high-low mint gown with multicolored flowers.
The ruffled gown was designed by Versace.
At a January 2009 red carpet, Hathaway chose a tiered beige gown with black feathers and, of course, fringe.
The belted dress was designed by Chanel.
For the 2011 Golden Globes, the “Bride Wars” actress opted for a sequined backless gown with shoulder pads.
The Armani Privé look landed her on many a best dressed list.
At a “Dark Knight Rises” premiere in July 2012, Hathaway wore this white peplum gown with a deep V neckline.
The icy look was part of Prabal Gurung’s resort collection.
At the world premiere of “Les Misérables” in December 2012, Hathaway stunned in this backless cold shoulder gown.
Hathaway’s satin ivory dress was designed by Givenchy.
This “Les Mis” premiere look is all about the shoes.
Both Hathaway’s caped black dress and knee-high gladiator sandals were designed by Tom Ford.
Hathaway wore this tea-length sequined gown fit for a princess at the SAG Awards in January 2013.
This Giambattista Valli dress features mesh on top and a full tea-length tulle skirt, along with an embroidered corset and black shorts underneath.
Much has been said about the front of Hathaway’s 2013 Oscars dress, but we can’t get enough of the back.
Sure, the front of this Prada gown might have turned out a bit unfortunate, but the back of this satin baby pink gown features a delicate bow ribbon and criss-cross straps. She also let the back of her necklace drape down her back, adding a sparkly touch.
At the 2013 Met Gala, Hathaway bleached her hair and rocked this black gown with strategically placed sheer panels.
The 2013 Met Gala theme was “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” and Hathaway embraced that fully with her Valentino gown, complete with feathered cuffs.
She donned a seemingly mismatched dress for an “Interstellar” premiere in November 2014.
This Rodarte dress almost looks like it’s two separate dresses stitched together.
One year later, in September 2015, she wore this black one-shoulder asymmetrical gown for the premiere of “The Intern.”
This is another Rodarte look, this time featuring a peacock-inspired skirt with a feathered hem and a striped bodice.
For another “Intern” screening that month, Hathaway rocked a patterned skirt with sheer paneling.
This look, designed by Valentino, might have a little too much going on, with the tribal print skirt, the polka dot top, and a ribbon.
At Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in February 2016, Hathaway looked beautiful in this black gown with a golden patterned overlay.
The Naeem Khan caftan gown managed to be both high fashion and comfortable, a rare feat.
Hathaway opted for this bold, white, knee-length dress at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.
This Rodarte look combines florals, ruffles, gold beading, and cold shoulders all into one dress.
Hathaway slayed in this backless black gown that features a voluminous skirt and giant fan detail for the premiere of “Colossal” in March 2017.
Hathaway chose this Armani Privé gown for her first red carpet appearance of 2017, and it certainly made a statement.
She chose another backless look for her 2018 Met Gala appearance that May.
That year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” which explains her golden crown. The front of her Valentino gown also featured a triangle cutout at the chest.
Hathaway chose a similarly full-skirted gown for the “Ocean’s 8” premiere in June 2018.
What’s black, white, and yellow all over? Hathaway’s Jean Paul Gaultier halter gown.
At the 2019 Golden Globes in January, she walked the red carpet in this leopard-print gown with a daring slit.
Hathaway accessorized her Elie Saab gown with the best accessory of all: her husband, Adam Shulman.
During her second pregnancy in August 2019, Hathaway wore a hot pink dress with rib cutouts.
Hathaway’s maternity style was enviable in this Brandon Maxwell look.
Hathaway wore this jaw-dropping gold dress with a plunging neckline for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Hathaway rocked head-to-toe glittering sequins for the Critics’ Choice Awards in a dress designed by Atelier Versace.