WATCH: Anne Hathaway Blasts The Paparazzi In Lil Wayne-Style Rap On "Conan"

On Tuesday night’s “Conan,” Anne Hathaway stopped by to talk about her new movie “One Day” and her upcoming role as Catwoman.And grunted an anti-paparazzi rap “in the style of Lil Wayne.”



Fed up with the increased paparazzi attention surrounding her work on the “The Dark Knight Rises” set, Hathaway came up with a rap mocking the photogs to vent her frustration.

Hathaway also talked about her training (the subsequent loss of her badonkadonk) for her role as Catwoman.

Watch the interview below — the fun starts around the 4:30 mark.



