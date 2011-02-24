Anne Hathaway Probably Isn't Voting For James Franco To Win An Oscar

Anne Hathaway politely demurred when a reporter asked her, point-blank, whether she’s voting for her co-host James Franco for best actor.



After saying she couldn’t disclose how she would vote, Hathaway added, “I’m a big fan of James’s performance.”

Franco didn’t seem to mind the brush-off. He must be getting used to it, as virtually all predictions point to Colin Firth taking home the leading man statue.

Besides — Hathaway can’t afford to support everyone she’s working with at the Oscars. She’s slated for future projects with what seems like half the nominees.

David O. Russell, who’s up for Best Director for “The Fighter,” will coach Hathaway in the upcoming adaptation of “The Silver Linings Playbook,” a novel about a depressed teacher.

In the same category is “Inception” helmer Christopher Nolan, who just cast Hathaway as Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises.” And since he chose her from a fierce pool of talent that included Blake Lively, Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley, Rachel Weisz, and Naomi Watts, she’s certainly unlikely to cross him.

Of course, Christian Bale — who’s up for best supporting actor — will be her co-star in that film.

Last but not least, there’s the guy behind “The King’s Speech” — Harvey Weinstein. Since his production company will be making both “Silver Linings” and the Judy Garland biopic Hathaway is set to star in, you can bet she’ll be, at the very least, clapping really hard for “The King’s Speech.”

And for Firth. Sorry, James.

