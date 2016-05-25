Anne Hathaway hurled insults at James Corden in an amazing rap battle

Anne Hathaway and James Corden didn’t hold back in a heated rap battle on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show.”

Whether it’s in the Oscars or Comedy Central’s “Lip Sync Battle,” Hathaway has proven herself to be a worthy opponent. Corden surely knew he had to bring it if he were to invite her to take part in a rap-battling segment called “Drop the Mic.”

And Corden did. He blasted her movie “Get Smart” for being a flop, dissed her awful British accent in “One Day,” doubted she’d ever be asked to host the Oscars again, and attacked her in the Catwoman role.

“Now it’s her turn to act a little scary,” he rapped, “’cause the only Catwoman I acknowledge is Halle Berry.”

Hathaway also pulled no punches in response. She said it was hard to come up with anything to rap, because “no one’s heard” of him. Ouch. She also called his ratings “incredibly weak,” and wondered if he ever wore a suit that fits.

“Blimey guvnah, did my accent make you sick?” she responded. “Are you also allergic to wearing suits that fit? Or did you grow a couple sizes since you got dressed? You look like a KFC bucket with a lot of extra breasts.”

Yes, it’s amazing.

Watch the rap battle below:

