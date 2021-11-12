10 times Anne Hathaway proved she’s one of the best actresses in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway brought to life the iconic role of Mia in the “The Princess Diaries” franchise.

In 2001, Hathaway had her big break when she took on the role of Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who finds out she is the princess and heir to the Genovia throne. Despite mixed reviews, the movie became an instant and beloved classic.

There are many moments in the film that shine a light on Hathaway’s ability to play an awkward, shy teenager, including the iconic makeover scene. But she also later revealed that the scene where she fell on the bleachers was completely unscripted.

Hathaway reprised the famous role in 2004 for the sequel, “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement.”