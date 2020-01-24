Anne Hathaway is a gritty journalist in a new Netflix political thriller that also stars Ben Affleck and Willem Dafoe

NetflixAnne Hathaway stars in Netflix’s new movie ‘The Last Thing He Wanted.’
- Netflix released a trailer for Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dee Rees’ new movie “The Last Thing He Wanted.”
- The political thriller is based on Joan Didion’s novel of the same name.
- It follows veteran journalist Elena (Anne Hathaway) as she investigates an international arms deal in which her father (Willem Dafoe) is involved.
- Ben Affleck plays Treat Morrison, a US government official who becomes both professionally and romantically involved with Elena. Rosie Perez also stars.
- “The Last Thing He Wanted” will premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival before arriving on Netflix on February 21.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.