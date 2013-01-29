Anne Hathaway And Hugh Jackman Stole Their SAG 'Les Mis' Jokes From An Internet Meme

There are a lot of similarities between dialogue Hathaway and Jackman made at the SAG awards and an Internet meme.

One of the funniest moments from last night’s SAG Awards was when Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway took the stage to introduce their film “Les Misérables.”After giving the traditional description for the musical, the pair humorously described the film according to the actor’s previous roles, or as Jackman said, “2013 terms”:



“Wolverine is being chased by Gladiator.”

“Catwoman gets knocked up and for some ungodly reason goes to see Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter and Borat.”

After comments from the Twitterverse, Mashable pointed out that the actors’ dialogue seems particularly close to a popular Internet meme which got passed around after the film’s December release reviewing the film in a similar fashion.

The concepts in the meme are by no stretch of the imagination difficult to draw forth, so it’s difficult to believe no one else made the connection. (Who doesn’t see Wolverine when looking at Jackman?)

Here are Hathaway and Jackman delivering their dialogue:

And here’s the Internet meme:

