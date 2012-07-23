Anne Hathaway And Christian Bale Speak Out On 'Dark Knight Rises' Shooting

Photo: AP

After the horrific Aurora shooting last week during a midnight screening of “Dark Knight Rises,” the film’s stars are finally speaking out.Anne Hathaway, who plays Catwoman, issued a statement saying:



My heart aches and breaks for the lives taken and altered by this unfathomably senseless act. I am at a loss for words how to express my sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

Christian Bale stated his sentiments, as well.

Words cannot express the horror that I feel. I cannot begin to truly understand the pain and grief of the victims and their loved ones, but my heart goes out to them.

On Friday, “Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan called the attack “unbearably savage,” while the film’s studio Warner Brothers said they were “deeply saddened to learn about this shocking incident. We extend our sincere sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims at this tragic time.”

