Wife Of Hedge Funder Ken Griffin Says She Was Coerced Into Signing A Horrible Prenup

Ken Griffin’s wife has filed a response to his divorce petition asking that the court to void the couple’s prenuptial agreement claiming she was rushed into signing it before their wedding, Crain’s reports citing the filing.

Back in July, Griffin filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Anne Dias-Griffin, while she was on summer vacation with their three children.

Griffin, 45, is the founder of Chicago-based hedge fund giant Citadel LLC. Dias-Griffin, 43, was born in France. She’s the founder of hedge fund firm Aragon Global Management.

Dias-Griffin is now seeking equitable division of their assets and sole custody of their children, the Crain’s report said citing the filing. She wants their pre-nup thrown out.

According to Crain’s, Dias-Griffin claims that she didn’t receive a copy of the prenup until shortly before the wedding date, and she was busy with wedding plans and running her hedge fund firm.

Dias-Griffin also claims that she had told Griffin she didn’t want to sign the prenup. This, according to Dias-Griffin’s filing, lead to an argument where she claims Griffin “destroyed a piece of furniture in their home.”

Dias-Griffin claims that Griffin got her to meet with a psychologist. According to Dias-Griffin, the psychologist sided with Griffin. She ended up signing the pre-nup three hours before the rehearsal dinner.

Griffin’s attorney maintains that the prenup is valid. He also told Crain’s that Dias-Griffin’s allegations are “simply untrue.”

Under the terms of the prenup, she claims she will receive 1 per cent of Griffin’s assets. Griffin has an estimated net worth of $US5.5 billion, according to Forbes

Griffin and Dias-Griffin were married in Versailles in July 2003. This is the second divorce for Griffin. He divorced his first wife in 1994.

