Photographer Aleks Kocev captured this time-lapse as he travelled through Western Nepal on the Annapurna Circuit, a mountain with the highest fatality-to-summit rate in the world.

Video courtesy of Aleks Kocev

Follow Aleks: On Vimeo and Instagram

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

