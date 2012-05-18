HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Maryland Crab Tycoon Is Selling His Sick Mansion For $32 Million

It may not be the most expensive home in the state, but being No. 2 isn’t bad.



The Friary on the Severn in Annapolis, MD just hit the market at $32 million, making it the second most expensive house for sale in Maryland, according to Curbed, and this house is sick.

It’s being sold by Steve Phillips, CEO of Baltimore-based fish purveyor Phillips Seafood, and his wife, who completely restored the place.

It now features a boat slip, a carriage house, 270-degree river views, a spa, a hot tub, a tennis court, wine cellar and grotto, a steam room, roof garden, a conservatory, and an over-sized ballroom ,just to name a few of the outrageous amenities.

The Friary has 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and five half-baths.

