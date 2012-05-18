HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Maryland Crab Tycoon Is Selling His Sick Mansion For $32 Million

Meredith Galante
crab house

It may not be the most expensive home in the state, but being No. 2 isn’t bad.

The Friary on the Severn in Annapolis, MD just hit the market at $32 million, making it the second most expensive house for sale in Maryland, according to Curbed, and this house is sick.

It’s being sold by Steve Phillips, CEO of Baltimore-based fish purveyor Phillips Seafood, and his wife, who completely restored the place.

It now features a boat slip, a carriage house, 270-degree river views, a spa, a hot tub, a tennis court, wine cellar and grotto, a steam room, roof garden, a conservatory, and an over-sized ballroom ,just to name a few of the outrageous amenities.

The Friary has 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and five half-baths.

Welcome to Annapolis, MD. This house sits on 23 acres overlooking the Severn River.

The house has 26,000 square feet of living space.

The house was built in 1922.

Steve Phillips, CEO of Baltimore-based fish purveyor Phillips Seafood, and his wife Maxine owned the home.

They commissioned local architect Charles Anthony to restore the house to their liking.

We love the countertops.

The mansion has 27 rooms.

The foyer is reminiscent of a museum.

The beautiful glass doors lead to a balcony.

The great room seems enormous.

We've lost track of how many living rooms are in the house.

The game room features one of the 11 fireplaces in the home.

The wine cellar has ample room to host wine tastings.

We'd love a bedroom with a private balcony.

This one also has its own outdoor space.

The shower feels very zen. There's a stool, so you can sit while you rinse off.

What a cozy room to curl up by the fire.

This bathroom is pristine in all-white.

The lady of the house will love the spot to do her makeup.

The master bedroom has high ceilings, perfect for a canopy bed.

The master bedroom also has a sitting area.

The home was also used as a Capuchin monastery at one point.

There is an Asian tea house on the property.

The guest kitchen is a bit more modest.

This loft-bedroom is very modern.

An outdoor fireplace helps keep you warm on chilly nights.

The home has an indoor spa.

The water streaming from the walls is a nice touch.

There is also an outdoor infinity edge pool.

The gazebo is set in the woods.

The house features a 6-slip private dock with boat lift.

Take a closer look at the private dock.

