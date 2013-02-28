Meet Anna Zielinski, The Cheerleader Who Became Amazon's Bikini Girl With A Kindle

Photo: Anna Zielinksi
Anna Zielinski is the face — and body — in some of Amazon’s Kindle ads.You’ve probably seen these ads, in which she’s repeatedly shown lying by a pool or on a beach in a black bikini, fending off guys who hit on her.
In tech advertising, this approach is slightly unusual. When it comes to promoting a new product, brands tend to let the gadget sell itself and/or bash the competition.
Apple’s commercials, for example, show off the features of its iPads. Samsung lampoons the iPhone by showcasing the features on the Galaxy S III.
Amazon, however, has taken a different–and unusual–route in this series of ads with Zeilinski and the Kindle.
(Amazon also has other Kindle ads, but these are the ones most people will remember.)
Photo: Amazon / YouTube
Zielinksi was a commercial veteran prior to her Amazon connection. She’s also appeared in many TV shows, including “How I Met Your Mother.” And she produced her first film, a Christian movie titled “Marriage Retreat,” in 2012.Here’s her story.
After graduating from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in accounting, Sierpinski moved to San Antonio to pursue a career in dance. Zielinski was a San Antonio Spurs Silver Dancer from age 23 to 25. An ACL injury in 1999 ended her NBA dancing career.
According to her personal website, soon after leaving the Spurs, she signed on with a San Antonio talent agency and started pursuing acting. She then moved to Dallas where she began acting full-time.
Nationwide brands were quick to pick up on Zielinski's consumer appeal factor. In a few years, Amazon would realise this as well.
Between 2002 and 2003, Zielinski appeared in commercials for Southwest Airlines, Pep Boys, Eye Master, Burger King, Black Angus Steakhouse, and Chevrolet.
In 2002, she starred alongside Lou Diamond Phillips in a Dallas performance of 'Viva Las Vegas,' as well as a performance 'Chicago.'
The following year, she appeared in Dallas' 'Moulin Rouge.'
....and Midol, Claritin, and Lowe's.
Remember, this is still all prior to working with Amazon.
Here's her ad for Saturn (she's the Saturn saleswoman):
Zielinski's IMDb profile page lists over 20 movie and television appearances.
Here are her more well-known gigs:
- 2005: a cheerleader in 'Coach Carter,' starring Samuel L. Jackson.
- 2005: a cute girl in 'How I Met Your Mother.'
- 2006: Agent Remy in four episodes of Fox's 'Vanished.'
- 2009-2010: host of the INHD travel show 'Caribbean Escapes.'
- 2012: as a medical tech in 'Castle' alongside Adam Baldwin and Nathan Fillion.
- In an interview with the Christian Film Database, she said 'Castle' was her favourite acting gig.
She also produced (and starred) in multiple movies, including 'Marriage Retreat.' Her other production projects have been Christian-themed films, including 'Brother White,' 'The Apostle Peter and the Last Supper,' and 'The Book of Esther,' which is currently in post production.
The then-36-year-old was laying poolside, in a black bikini, in the spot. Her debut was polarising: She was seen by some as the cute, single, girl-next-door; and by others as a snooty ice-queen who bragged about paying $200 for sunglasses:
She came back in early 2012 as the same black-bikini-wearing-woman, but this time she was married with two kids.
But, don't worry, she still retained some sass. In this ad, she points out how she bought three Kindles-- one for her husband and two for her children -- all for less than what an iPad would cost. She also rejects a flirty Polo-shirt-wearing man who is using an iPad.
Model Karme Boixadera -- and her legs -- were shown receiving a Kindle in the mail in this ad.
Kindle Fire Commercial from Karme Boixadera on Vimeo.
Have you noticed the theme in Amazon's advertising yet?
