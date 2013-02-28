Meet Anna Zielinski, The Cheerleader Who Became Amazon's Bikini Girl With A Kindle

Photo: Anna Zielinksi

Anna Zielinski is the face — and body — in some of Amazon’s Kindle ads.You’ve probably seen these ads, in which she’s repeatedly shown lying by a pool or on a beach in a black bikini, fending off guys who hit on her.



In tech advertising, this approach is slightly unusual. When it comes to promoting a new product, brands tend to let the gadget sell itself and/or bash the competition.

Apple’s commercials, for example, show off the features of its iPads. Samsung lampoons the iPhone by showcasing the features on the Galaxy S III.

Amazon, however, has taken a different–and unusual–route in this series of ads with Zeilinski and the Kindle.

(Amazon also has other Kindle ads, but these are the ones most people will remember.)

Photo: Amazon / YouTube

Zielinksi was a commercial veteran prior to her Amazon connection. She’s also appeared in many TV shows, including “How I Met Your Mother.” And she produced her first film, a Christian movie titled “Marriage Retreat,” in 2012.Here’s her story.

