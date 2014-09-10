Here's The Insane Clothing Allowance Anna Wintour Gets At Vogue

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Anna Wintour, second to left, checks out the looks at this week’s Carolina Herrera runway show.

Anna Wintour can currently be found sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, but the Vogueeditor-in-chief isn’t just scoping out new looks for the magazine — she may be doing some personal shopping as well.

According to a recent numbers breakdown by The New York Times, Wintour receives a whopping $200,000-per-year allowance devoted solely to her work wear.

Compared to other employees at Condé Nast — the publishing company responsible for titles such as Vogue, W, Glamour, GQ, Architectural Digest, and many more — Wintour’s wardrobe budget is staggering.

According to annual salaries on GlassDoor.com as reported by WhoWhatWear, a Condé Nast creative director — the next highest position — makes just $US163,333.

The numbers get bleaker as you go down the totem pole:

Senior Editor: $US98,733

Online Senior Editor: $US87,840

Online Editor: $US73,932

Associate Editor: $US53,833

Fashion Assistant: $US38,000

Assistant Editor: $US34,781

Editorial Assistant: $US30, 625

Wintour reportedly makes $2 million annually and is worth around $35 million.

In her defence, the 64-year-old editrix was also named the artistic director for Condé Nast last year and has held her editor-in-chief position at Vogue since 1988.

