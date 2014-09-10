Here's The Insane Clothing Allowance Anna Wintour Gets At Vogue

Anna Wintour can currently be found sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, but the Vogueeditor-in-chief isn’t just scoping out new looks for the magazine — she may be doing some personal shopping as well.
According to a recent numbers breakdown by The New York Times, Wintour receives a whopping $200,000-per-year allowance devoted solely to her work wear.
Compared to other employees at Condé Nast — the publishing company responsible for titles such as Vogue, W, Glamour, GQ, Architectural Digest, and many more — Wintour’s wardrobe budget is staggering.
According to annual salaries on GlassDoor.com as reported by WhoWhatWear, a Condé Nast creative director — the next highest position — makes just $US163,333.
The numbers get bleaker as you go down the totem pole:
Senior Editor: $US98,733
Online Senior Editor: $US87,840
Online Editor: $US73,932
Associate Editor: $US53,833
Fashion Assistant: $US38,000
Assistant Editor: $US34,781
Editorial Assistant: $US30, 625
Wintour reportedly makes $2 million annually and is worth around $35 million.
In her defence, the 64-year-old editrix was also named the artistic director for Condé Nast last year and has held her editor-in-chief position at Vogue since 1988.
