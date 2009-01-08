Anna Wintour To Be Ambassador?

That’s the rumour floating around fashion circles.



Hey, if CNN’s Sanjay Gupta can be the Surgeon General, why not?

Fashion Wire Daily:..could Anna Wintour, the first lady of American fashion, be in the running for an official post in the Obama administration–like, say, an ambassadorship to England or France? Granted, her résumé lists all the qualifications–flawless organizational skills, an enviable Rolodex, hostessing experience to spare. (Think a State dinner is tricky to finagle? Then consider the Costume Institute gala.)

