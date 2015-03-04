Anna Wintour thinks everyone should be fired once

Anna Wintour has some career advice for you.

In an interview with Alistair Campbell for his upcoming book, “Winners and How They Succeed,” Wintour gave a solid sound byte when she told Campbell that “…everyone should be sacked at least once in their career because perfection doesn’t exist.”

Wintour has her own tale of losing her job — E! reports “b

ack in 1975, after just nine months as a junior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar she was let go.”

The experience didn’t throw her for too much of a loop; in 1988 she was named Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, a job she has held for 27 years.

