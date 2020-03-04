Anna Wintour is self-quarantining after returning from Fashion Week in Milan, near the centre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak

Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images Anna Wintour during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2020.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, is working from home in efforts to self-quarantine after returning from Milan Fashion Week, according to the New York Post.

She is not showing any symptoms but is taking precautionary measures due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, a spokesman told the Post.

Milan is the largest city in Lombardy, the region which has been hardest hit by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 79 people and infected 2,263 in Italy, according to The Local.

The Condé Nast artistic director is not showing any sign of having the coronavirus, according to a spokesman for Vogue owners Condé Nast, who spoke to the Post.

Instead, she is one of several editors being “overly cautious” after visiting Milan, a global fashion capital, but also located in one of the regions worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Milan, where the Fashion Week ran until February 24, is the largest city in Lombardy, where the majority of Italy’s 2,263 coronavirus cases are clustered, according to Italy’s edition of The Local.

Getty/Miguel Medina This picture taken on February 28, 2020, shows an almost empty piazza del Duomo in central Milan.

79 people in Italy have died of the coronavirus so far, The Local said.

Lombardy is scrambling to adapt its regional healthcare system to tackle the coronavirus, but experiencing significant trouble, Business Insider’s Sarah Al-Arshani reported.

Other fashion figures self-isolating following Milan Fashion Week are Elle’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, Harper’s Bazaar publisher Carol Smith, Aya Kanai, Marie Claire’s top editor, and InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, reported the New York Post.

None have are said to have shown any symptoms.

Troy Young, president of Hearst, which publishes Elle, told the New York Post that the company is being “overly cautious.”

