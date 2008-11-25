Anna Wintour's Daughter Worried She Won't Find A Job

We’d be nervous about finding a job if we were on the verge of finishing college, law school or business school right now. After all, people aren’t so much hiring as they are firing, except for Barack Obama.



But our mum’s not the all-powerful Anna Wintour, which is why we think her daughter Bee Shaffer, on the verge of finishing her studies at Columbia this spring, need not worry about finding employment after graduation.

NY Mag: Bee Shaffer, Anna Wintour’s daughter and a Columbia senior, is worried about her looming graduation. “I finish in May, and I’m really nervous about the fact nobody’s hiring right now,” she said at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. “I think everyone’s going to have trouble finding a job. I know a lot of people graduating early, and they can’t get anything.”

What’s her plan? “I don’t know,” she said. “I think I’m going to take the summer off and then go from there.” Perhaps a gig at a certain fashion mag? “Oh, God, no,” she said. “I’m staying far away from Vogue.”

Shaffer’s mum is less troubled. “As far as Bee is concerned,” Wintour said, “no, not worried at all.”

