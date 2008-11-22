Anna Wintour Considers Retirement Questions "Extremely Rude"

Hilary Lewis

Wednesday night, New York magazine’s fashion blog, The Cut, experienced our worst red carpet nightmare when they asked Anna Wintour about rumours of her plans to retire.

The Cut: There have been some rumours, and we were wondering if you had plans for retirement.
Anna Wintour: I’m so sorry, I think that’s an extremely rude question. Leave me alone.
The Cut: May we ask what you would do if you did retire?
Anna Wintour: No. Just go away.
The Cut: OK, thank you, enjoy your dinner.

Thank you, Miranda Priestly. Shudder!

