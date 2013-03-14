What Anna Wintour's Big Promotion Means For Condé Nast

Photo: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

Condé Nast announced today that Vogue editor Anna Wintour will take on the role of Artistic Director for the company.The job — which was specifically created for the famous editor — could put Wintour in a prime position to take over for Condé’s current chairman S.I. Newhouse, Jr.



As part of her new role, she will take over some of his company-wide duties.

Newhouse is 85 years old, and has been playing a less active role and shifting company decision-making to the board since 2009. Many insiders consider him to now have an emeritus role.

“Si Newhouse leaves a void, inevitably,” Condé’s CEO Charles Townsend told The New York Times. “Anna, without even having to think twice about it, is the most qualified person to pick up that torch and carry it into the future.”

The new title may also be a ploy to keep Wintour at Condé, as there have been rumours recently that the magazine world’s most famous woman was being considered by the Obama administration for an ambassador position (even though this later turned out to be false).

She also recently signed a three-year contract with the publisher that would have financial penalties should she choose to leave.

Wintour told the Times that the Artistic Director job would be “almost like being a one-person consulting firm” as she would advise editors and publishers about the direction of their magazines.

“Ms. Wintour will curate and cultivate the creative vision for the Company, working with the extraordinary editorial talent at Condé Nast to shape its artistic inspiration and innovation across all platforms,” Condé said in a press release.

Wintour is celebrating 25 years with the company this summer, and will remain the editor of Vogue and editorial director of Teen Vogue as she assumes her new responsibilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.