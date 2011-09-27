Anna Wintour is "Disgusted And Embarrassed" By Berlusconi

Anna Wintour has revealed that while she loves Italy and its fashion, she’s not too much of a fan of the country’s leader.



In an interview with La Repubblica newspaper (via The Guardian) the US Vogue editor said, “I have no other words. I am disgusted and embarrassed,” she said. “How can Italy tolerate Silvio Berlusconi and his bevy of girls?”

She goes on to describe Italy as a “in effect a dictatorship”.

The interview was published in Saturday’s paper according to the WSJ.

