Anna Wintour's biggest rival just blasted her on Instagram

Getty Images Katie Grand and Anna Wintour are rarely spotted at the same events.

Contrary to what Instagram would have you believe, not every fashion insider was present at the Met Gala last night.

Anna Wintour might be the most recognisable magazine editor in America, but Katie Grand, Marc Jacobs’ go-to stylist and the editor of “LOVE” magazine, is just as important to fashion insiders.

Grand will never attend the Met Gala, though, and has never been photographed with Anna Wintour.

She did, however, take last night as an opportunity to throw major shade at Wintour’s event on Instagram:

The photo is reposted from another Instagram account and shows a meme currently circulating the internet, poking fun at Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna’s outsize fashion choices from last night’s event.

The caption is nonchalant: “#METgala Regram @henryholland” with a balloon emoji.

As far as fashion editors go, Grand is the Keith Richards to Wintour’s Paul McCartney. She’s known for highlighting grittier and more artistic style in “LOVE” magazine, while “Vogue” is more traditional and luxury-focused. If you’re a fan of feminine florals, for example, “Vogue” will be your best bet, as seen below.

When “LOVE” hosts events, like last year’s Christmas party thrown with edgy design house Balmain, intricate and complicated black-tie getups are left at the door in favour of sexy, rock-and-roll party gear. And “LOVE” editorials are not nearly as over-the-top as those “Vogue” features.

Also, Grand includes a Kardashian-Jenner or two in almost every issue, where Wintour is a bit more reluctant to saturate “Vogue” with reality TV stars, Kimye cover notwithstanding.

Wintour and Grand do not have a public feud, per se, but the paltry results when you Google Grand and Wintour keywords together speak for themselves:

When she was a girl, Grand long hoped she’d become a “Vogue” editor, but as she climbed the ranks of the British fashion industry from within and made friends with Stella McCartney and Giles Deacon, she adjusted her focus. From a profile of Grand from the “Guardian”:

“She has abandoned her initial ambition to become editor of Vogue, because ‘I realised a couple of years ago that, much as I love Vogue and W, the kind of magazines that are closest to my heart are the style magazines, like The Face, i-D, Interview. I find Interview magazine really inspiring – not that I’m comparing myself to Andy Warhol! – and I suppose I want to build POP into something equally iconic, with covers people remember.'”

Now, she presides over one of the fashion industry’s must-read titles and enjoys a close friendship with Marc Jacobs, serving as his stylist on almost every occasion.

Grand is not the only person to seemingly take issue with the night’s over-the-top garb. Plenty of people on Twitter complained that the clothes worn at the Chinese-themed event were culturally insensitive. Don’t expect a response from Wintour, though — she doesn’t even have Instagram.

