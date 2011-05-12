Inside Anna Wintour's $350 Billion Power Network

In March, the Wall Street Journal gained unprecedented access to Anna Wintour, the most powerful woman in a $350 billion fashion industry, known for hiding behind her Chanel sunglasses.



” source=”” alt=”image” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]Vogue’s editor-in-chief climbed her way to the top: by befriending people across all industries, from film (the Weinsteins) to sports (Roger Federer) to government (the Obamas).

She is also credited with merging Hollywood and the high-fashion industry, by first placing celebrities on the cover of Vogue (Kim Basinger, 1991). “Her genius,” Marc Jacobs told the Journal, “is picking people very astutely, whether in politics, movies, sports or fashion.”

Wintour is a dealmaker with an instinctive ability to seat the right people next to one another at a party. After designer Michael Kors filed for bankruptcy in the 90s, she talked him up to Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll of Sportswear Holdings, who invested around $100 million in his brand in 2003. Now Kors’ clothes are bringing in nearly $1 billion.

Wintour’s celebrity rose with the 2008 documentary, “The September Issue,” which chronicled the making of Vogue’s biggest issue. Filmmaker R. J. Cutler once said, “You can make a film in Hollywood without Steven Spielberg’s blessing, and you can publish software in Silicon Valley without Bill Gates’s blessing, but it’s pretty clear to me you can’t succeed in the fashion industry without Anna Wintour’s blessing.”

