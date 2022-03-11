Anna Sorokin explains why she responded to her former friend Rachel Williams’ ‘attacks’ on her: ‘It’s just annoying’

Anna Sorokin (left) and Rachel Williams. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Anna Sorokin explained why she responded to Rachel Williams on the Forbidden Fruits podcast.

The fake heiress, who was the focus of “Inventing Anna,” said Williams created a “victim narrative.”

Williams released a book based on her experiences with the convicted scammer in 2019.

Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey) shared why she publicly responded to her former friend Rachel Williams on Instagram during an interview on Julia Fox and Niki Takesh’s Forbidden Fruits podcast. The interview, released on Friday, took place remotely, as Sorokin has been detained by ICE since her release from prison.

Williams and Sorokin’s friendship (and specifically an ill-fated trip to Morocco that caused a rift between the two, when Sorokin left Williams to pay the entire $62,000 bill herself and never made good on promises to repay her) was depicted in the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” created by Shonda Rhimes.

Williams, a former Vanity Fair editor, previously criticized the show and its positive reception in an interview with the magazine.

“I think promoting this whole narrative and celebrating a sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal is wrong,” she said, referring to Sorokin. Williams had previously written an essay for AirMail, slamming “Inventing Anna” for “running a con woman’s PR.” Prior to the Netflix series, she released a book in 2019 based on her experiences with Sorokin called “My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress.”

Sorokin blasted Williams in response to Williams’ criticisms of “Inventing Anna” and Sorokin, saying Williams has been “shamelessly” exploiting their association in a statement posted to her Instagram account in February.

“I’ve been silent about this for years. However, over [the] past two weeks watching Rachel stubbornly refuse to move on from her contrived trauma, ever brazen and unchecked, while going on every show that will have her, I thought — now I have to. And if I have to I will,” Sorokin wrote.

Podcast hosts Fox and Takesh asked Sorokin why she felt compelled to respond to statements made during Williams’ various media appearances.

“Part of it was boredom, another part of it was every time I get on the phone with somebody, they’d be like, we saw the rat face Rachel on TV again and I’m like, wait a second,” she said.

“It’s just annoying,” she added. “It’s one article too many.”

“She’s like timing her attacks. She thinks I’m just in jail and she can just say whatever she wants,” she continued.

She also accused Williams of cherry-picking details about their friendship to share with the media.

“She did the same thing when she wrote her first Vanity Fair article; she never mentioned that she was the one who set me up to get arrested,” she said, suggesting that detail “did not fit her victim narrative” and saying it was “so fake” of Williams.

Listen to Sorokin’s full conversation with Fox and Takesh below.