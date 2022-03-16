Anna Sorokin says she doesn’t think she’s a con artist and reveals she pays a ‘jail assistant’ to do laundry for her

Anna Sorokin at her criminal trial in 2019. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Anna Sorokin said on Wednesday’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast she doesn’t see herself as a con artist.

The inspiration for “Inventing Anna” also said she paid her way out of doing menial tasks in jail.

Sorokin said that she plans to share her story on her own terms soon.

Anna Sorokin appeared on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast released Wednesday, where she told host Alex Cooper that she has a “jail assistant” who does her laundry.

During the conversation, which begins at 5:45, Cooper asked if Sorokin had picked up a jail “hustle” while incarcerated. Sorokin replied, “No, not at all.”

“If you have money, you don’t really have to do anything,” she continued. Sorokin added that in the Rikers Island jail where she spent two years before her jury conviction on fraud charges, you can “not do your laundry,” which she said needs to be hand-washed at Rikers, if you “just pay somebody to do it.”

“Wait, so you were paying people off in jail to just, like, do your stuff?” asked Cooper.

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Sorokin.

“They actually think I’m, like, super rich,” she added, with a slight chuckle.

Sorokin also said she has been “buying tablets” and “phone minutes” from others in jail in order to communicate with the outside world.

The convicted scammer appeared via video chat in 15-minutes increments on the podcast, which was filmed prior to Monday’s news of her ordered deportation to Germany. She’s most recently been detained at the Orange County Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Sorokin has been in the Orange County jail since she was rearrested by ICE six weeks after her February 2021 release from the Albion Correctional Facility in upstate New York, where’d she spent about two years of her jail sentence after her two-year stint in Rikers.

Another recent interview Sorokin did for the Forbidden Fruits podcast, in which she discussed why she publicly responded to her former friend Rachel Williams’ “attacks” on her, took place in 15-minute increments as well.

Sorokin also refuted the label of ‘con artist’ and denied ever telling people she was a German heiress

Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin (AKA Anna Delvey) in Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’ and the real-life Sorokin at a court appearance. Netflix; Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP

Sorokin, whose scams inspired the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series “Inventing Anna” based on a viral 2018 New York magazine article about Sorokin, initially said on Wednesday’s podcast that she never told anyone she was going to be inheriting money and refuted claims that she told people she was a German heiress.

“No, like, no one introduces yourself like that. Like, what kind of sentence is that? It’s completely ridiculous,” she said around the 23:52 mark. “I cannot testify to what people are assuming about me. I don’t know.”

However, when Cooper asked Sorokin if she’d ever lied about her “family’s background, or wealth,” Sorokin said “I guess I did.”

“I mean, I cannot tell an exact instance, but I’m sure,” she continued. “But all of that — I never, like, told any senseless lies. Unless they were, like, a bank.”

Sorokin also said she does not consider herself a con artist: “Absolutely not.”

She explained why she thought she was different from a con artist, saying she “never intended to permanently harm anybody” through her actions.

“I literally cannot come up with a single example where I’m like yeah let me fuck this person over and they’ll never see their money ever again,” Sorokin said.

Listen to Sorokin’s full “Call Her Daddy” episode below.