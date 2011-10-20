The History Of Anna Kournikova Magazine Covers

Former tennis star turned model/Biggest Loser trainer is on the cover of this month’s Women’s Health.



In the issue, Kournikova talks about life as the Biggest Loser’s trainer, how anyone can change their body if they work at it, and how she doesn’t care about marriage, but is dying to have kids.

But this isn’t the first time the tennis beauty has graced a magazine cover. Kournikova has been on covers across the world, and she seems to be a Maxim favourite.

