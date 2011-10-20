The History Of Anna Kournikova Magazine Covers

Leah Goldman
anna kournikova womens health

Former tennis star turned model/Biggest Loser trainer is on the cover of this month’s Women’s Health.

In the issue, Kournikova talks about life as the Biggest Loser’s trainer, how anyone can change their body if they work at it, and how she doesn’t care about marriage, but is dying to have kids.

But this isn’t the first time the tennis beauty has graced a magazine cover. Kournikova has been on covers across the world, and she seems to be a Maxim favourite.

Here she is on the October 2010 Maxim cover

She was also on the German Maxim

This is the UK's Maxim from back in 2004

And another UK Maxim cover, this one from 2001

She even made it on the cover of Cosmo in Thailand

She's been on a few FHM covers, this one is from 2003

And here's one from Turkey in 2001

She was on beauty magazine Elle in Russia in 2006

And of course she's been on Sports Illustrated

And she was even on Capitol File

But she's not the only athlete to pose for the camera

Sporty AND Sexy: Your favourite Athletes As Models >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.