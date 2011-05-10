Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Is Selling Her $9.4 Million House On A Private Island

Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker/Wikimedia Commons
Tennis star (ex-star, really) Anna Kournikova is selling her Miami Beach home for $9.4 million.The 6,600 square foot home is located on the exclusive Sunset Island, just off the coast of Miami Beach.
The very private property also includes a two-story guest house, a sauna, and a dock for a boat.
