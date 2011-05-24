You May Soon Get To Look At Anna Kournikova Every Week On NBC

Tennis star Anna Kournikova may replace trainer Jillian Michaels on “The Biggest Loser” next season.



At the NBC upfronts last week, we listed as network programming head Bob Greenblatt promised a big, buzzy reveal on whoever’s replacing Michaels (she’s done at the end of this season).

And at the time, we were sceptical.

How many trainers are famous enough to bowl us over?

Turns out the network might not be in the market for a celebrity trainer.

Kournikova would certainly bring at least a short-term ratings boost to what’s already one of NBC’s most successful properties.

She’d also bring a very different vibe than the barky Michaels — whenever she’s not crushing an opponent on the court, Kournikova seems downright demure.

