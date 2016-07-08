Anna Kendrick says she'd be a 'terrible Taylor Swift' because she's snarky

Anna Kendrick believes she’d be a “terrible” Taylor Swift.

In her cover interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit, the 30-year-old actress explained that she’s too “snarky” to communicate directly with her fans like Swift does .

“On a greater scale, I’m lucky that’s [my] reputation; when I’m snarky with people, they know that’s just how I communicate,” she said. “I’d be terrible at being like Taylor Swift, the perfect Miss America version of interacting with fans and making sure they have a good experience.”

But she said that doesn’t mean she wants to be rude to people.

“I mean, I don’t want people to meet me and have it f— up their day, but I’m glad I can say something weird to them and they know that’s just me,” she said.

Like Swift though, she does take photos with cats.

Roar. A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jul 2, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT

