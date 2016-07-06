Anna Kendrick says she wants to play this unlikely Marvel superhero

Marvel might have another solo film to add to its Phase Three plans.

Anna Kendrick said she is interested in playing one of the comic-book giant’s lesser-known characters, Squirrel Girl.

“My brother sent me a Squirrel Girl comic because he thinks I should [play her],” Kendrick told Net-a-Porter. “I

don’t know what Squirrel Girl does other than be half-squirrel, but I could be half-squirrel!”

Squirrel Girl, aka Doreen Green, has an empathic bond with squirrels and communicates with the furry critters. In the comics, she defeated Iron Man’s nemesis Doctor Doom, moved to New York City to protect Central Park, and became a part of the Great Lakes Avengers, the Midwestern branch of the Avengers. Green is also a high school student who has squirrel-like features, such as small claws and enlarged incisors.

Needless to say, it would be a pretty interesting character to see Kendrick dive into. If anyone had to play Squirrel Girl, few could probably pull it off like the “Pitch Perfect” star.

If you’re having trouble imagining Kendrick in the role, one fan is here to help.

The detail is pretty incredible and makes Kendrick’s case a lot easier to argue over at Marvel. We could use another comedy genius as a Marvel character, and this could definitely go the way of Paul Rudd’s hilarious turn in “Ant-Man.”

