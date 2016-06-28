Anna Kendrick has a great philosophy that explains why she can do so many movies in a year

Getty Images Anna Kendrick likes to keep busy.

You might not realise it, but Anna Kendrick is everywhere.

The actress, upcoming author, and prolific tweeter is something of a workaholic. Kendrick, who rose to fame thanks to “Pitch Perfect” and “Up in the Air,” will have starred in five movies by the end of 2016. One of those is the upcoming “The Hollars,” which was directed by John Krasinski.

Kendrick discussed how she landed that role in a profile in Vulture. In it, she explains her crazy work ethic.

“I knew the second John [Krasinski] sent me the script it was going to be personally fulfilling, so even if I don’t feel like it will set my career on fire, why on earth would I say no?” Kendrick said.

For Kendrick, how much she works doesn’t seem to make a difference to her. If she’s interested in something, she is going to pursue it. Often, actors who take on too many projects at once run the risk of spreading themselves too thin.

Krasinski, however, noted that Kendrick seems to lack that fear that many other actors have.

“If you take on eight movies, you’re running the risk that you’re going to diminish your quality level,” says Krasinski. “Anna doesn’t have that problem. She always assures whomever she’s working with that she’s going to knock it out of the park. And that’s incredibly rare.”

Kendrick’s next movie, “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” will be out on July 8. Her first book, called “Scrappy Little Nobody,” will be out on November 15. And yes, “Pitch Perfect 3” is also in the works.

Read the full profile here.

