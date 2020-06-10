Anna Kendrick compared the experience of making 'Twilight' to 'a hostage situation'

Chris Pizzello/AP/Summit Entertainment Anna Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the ‘Twilight’ series.

Anna Kendrick said that filming “Twilight” was like going “through some trauma event” and said that while there was some “kind of bonding,” it was like a “hostage situation.”

In a new video interview with Vanity Fair in which she breaks down her career, Kendrick said that she remembers “being so cold and miserable” while shooting the first movie in the vampire series in Portland, Oregon.

“I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'” Kendrick said.

“Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

Summit Entertainment Anna Kendrick in ‘Twilight.’

Kendrick also talked about her big moment in “Eclipse,” in which her character, Jessica, delivers a speech at graduation – an address that proves to be a key moment for Kristen Stewart’s Bella. Kendrick said she wasn’t sure why her character was the one giving the speech, however.

“Why did they make my character the valedictorian? She’s very obviously not a good student, but they just wanted me to have something to do.”

Kendrick also said she is always shocked by how many people actually remember it.

“People are like, ‘You know, that speech that you give in that third movie, it’s really sweet. It’s really moving.’ And, I swear to God, I’m like the thing that is happening is you are looking at Kristen Stewart’s reaction to that speech and that is the thing that is moving you.'”

Kendrick’s final scene that she shot for the entire saga came in “Breaking Dawn – Part 1,” since her character didn’t appear in part 2. The scene was Bella and Edward’s wedding, and Kendrick said she had it easy compared to her costars, who had been shooting that scene for weeks and had been working on the gruelling film for months.

“You’re in like half-frozen mud in what was the final scene of filming for everybody. I get to come in and work for a week or two. And everybody else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like, ‘Guys, we did it. It’s over!'”

Watch the full video below:

